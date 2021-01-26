GREEN BAY — Following an emotional loss in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, Packers’ Quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters he was unsure of what the future looked like, explaining Tuesday that there are not many guarantees in the NFL.

On Tuesday, Packers’ President and CEO Mark Murphy joined WFAN in Green Bay and confirmed that Rodgers will be back in green and gold next season.

“I’ll say this: There’s no way in heck that Aaron is not going to be on the Packers. I mean, he is going to be the MVP of the league, might have had his best year ever. He’s our unquestioned leader and, you know, we’re not idiots,” Murphy said.

Also on Tuesday, Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show to talk about the season and his future.

“I don’t feel like I said anything that I hadn’t said before.. It was just more of a realization I think that ultimately my future is not necessarily in my control…



I don’t think there’s any reason I wouldn’t be back”@AaronRodgers12 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/u1Qnjiugv6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 26, 2021

Rodgers will enter year one of his $134 million dollar extension with the Packers. He is under contract through 2023.