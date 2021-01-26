We’ve been here before, and we’ll be here again.

From division title, to first round bye and knocking on the door of the Super Bowl…only to have it all come crashing down one step short.

Come March – when free agency begins. Come April – when the NFL draft begins. Come September – when the regular season begins, Sunday’s NFC Championship game loss will not be forgotten, but there will be more to be excited about.

That’s how Packers fans operate.

Decisions will be doubted. Decisions will be praised. The Packers will be favored to win the NFC North. It’s a cycle on repeat so long as Aaron Rodgers remains quarterback.

About that Rodgers guy – he’ll be back. And we’ll continue to question whether the organization wasted his tenure with just one Super Bowl.

About that organization – the wave from Rodgers as he leaves Lambeau might as well be a middle finger. Instead of supporting its best player, the organization identified his replacement.

Rodgers responded with an MVP season at the age of 37.

The season will be defined as “special’.

The cast of characters had that “something” that teams around the league strive to have.

As it did when Charles Woodson was allowed to walk…and Jordy Nelson…and Randall Cobb, the cast will change, but the level of optimism will not.

Time to regroup! We do it every year.