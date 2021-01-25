What if Aaron Rodgers hadn’t thrown an interception?

What if Will Redmond had picked off Tom Brady?

What if Mike Pettine called an appropriate defense for Tampa Bay’s final play from scrimmage in the first half?

What if EQ hadn’t dropped the 2-point conversion pass?

What if the Packers hadn’t gone three-and-out twice in the red zone, and twice after picking off Brady?

What if Aaron would have just ran it on third and goal from the 8 in the 4th quarter?

What if Matt LaFleur decided to go for it on fourth and goal instead of kicking the field goal?

If answers to any of the questions above differed from reality, members of the Packers wouldn’t be clearing their lockers the day after a 31-26 loss to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game.

Post-game comments from Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t be dissected more ways than a Biology class frog.

“There’s a lot of unknowns going into this off-season, now,” Rodgers told reporters in his post-game ZOOM call. “All the guys futures that are uncertain – myself included – that’s what’s sad about it.”

The Packers enter the off-season with 12 unrestricted free agents to be, but Rodgers is under contract through the 2023 season. So why does Rodgers feel uncertain about his situation?

“I think it has something to do with the first round pick last year,” ESPN-Milwaukee’s Mark Chmura tells Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. “He felt a little bit disrespected.”

The Packers traded up in April’s draft to selected Utah State Quarterback, Jordan Love. A decision that sent shockwaves around the NFL.

For a variety of reasons, the Packers should want Rodgers back for one at least one more season, but would Rodgers entertain the idea of being a lame-duck MVP Quarterback in Green Bay?

“Let Aaron drive the bus,” Chmura continues. “If they (the Packers) don’t address this I just smell disaster coming.”

Rodgers is due a $6.8 million dollar roster bonus the third day of the 2021 league year according to Spotrac. Rodgers total cap his just just south of $40 million. A figure that is scheduled to drop below $29 million in his final year under contract in 2023.