Mike Pettine’s tenure as Defensive Coordinator for the Green Bay Packers is coming to an end.

With 8-seconds left in the first half of Sunday’s NFC Championship game and no timeouts, Tom Brady’s Buccaneers were at the Packers 39-yard line with a decision to make. Hit a quick sideline pass to shorten the length of a field goal try or dial-up a deep-shot to the endzone.

The Packers defense had one job: Don’t get beat deep.

Inexplicably, Pettine chose to take away the deep middle of the field – an area he should have invited Brady to explore – with a single safety. That left the sloppy King in man coverage on a wide receiver with 4.37 speed. The Buccaneers scored a touchdown and took a 21-10 halftime lead.

In back-to-back NFC Championship games, Pettine coordinated four quarters of failure against the 49ers and one inexcusable, game-changing play against a Hall of Fame quarterback.

A defensive coordinator’s job is to put his players in the best position to succeed, not hang ’em out to dry. Earlier this season, New York Jets Defensive Coordinator, Gregg Williams was fired for a similar offense in a loss to the Raiders.

That was week-13…this was the NFC Championship game.