What if the the 49ers get healthy?

What if the Bears finally get their quarterback position right?

What if DeShaun Watson gets traded to the NFC?

What if the Kyler Murray is a future MVP?

What if the Seahawks finally #LetRussCook?

What if Tom Brady does have another run in him?

What if the Chiefs are the new Patriots?

What if Father Time finally catches up to Aaron Rodgers?

What if? What if? What if?

These are all questions to worry about in a few weeks.

But, not now.

Now, you have to capitalize.

Success is fleeting.

Maybe we’ve become spoiled, but Conference Championship Games are special.

They don’t happen everywhere, every year.

The Packers don’t know when they’ll be back.

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know IF he’ll be back.

The “what ifs” can catch up to you real quick, so win it now.

This may not only be your best shot, it may be your last shot.