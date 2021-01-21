President Biden is likely cheering for the Packers this Sunday. He once joked on WTMJ he’ll go to hell if he doesn’t root for the Green & Gold.
In January 2011, then Vice President Biden joined WTMJ’s John Mercure on Wis. Afternoon News.
“We primarily discussed (then president) Obama and Biden running for re-election,” Mercure recalled. “The interview was set up for a discussion on why Wisconsin was important to their re-election chances. We talked about the race, policy on China, and the rumors that the president would choose a different VP.”
Mr. Biden also brought up the Packers, who were in the middle of their Super Bowl run.
“He realized he was talking to a journalist in Wisconsin and started telling this elaborate story about why he roots for the Packers,” explained Mercure.
You can hear his comments below.
America’s new President @JoeBiden is rooting for the @packers this Sunday and all Sundays. pic.twitter.com/H4EBFHxopU— 620wtmj (@620wtmj) January 20, 2021