President Biden is likely cheering for the Packers this Sunday. He once joked on WTMJ he’ll go to hell if he doesn’t root for the Green & Gold.

In January 2011, then Vice President Biden joined WTMJ’s John Mercure on Wis. Afternoon News.

“We primarily discussed (then president) Obama and Biden running for re-election,” Mercure recalled. “The interview was set up for a discussion on why Wisconsin was important to their re-election chances. We talked about the race, policy on China, and the rumors that the president would choose a different VP.”

Mr. Biden also brought up the Packers, who were in the middle of their Super Bowl run.

“He realized he was talking to a journalist in Wisconsin and started telling this elaborate story about why he roots for the Packers,” explained Mercure.

You can hear his comments below.