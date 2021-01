Crazy weather and the Green Bay Packers go hand in hand.

There’ve been plenty of cold, snowy clashes over the decades, some more notable than others.

There was one back in Green Bay’s ‘Gory Years’ in the mid 80’s that remains the gold standard when it comes to “klondike clashes.” It was one that featured a visiting team ill-prepared for what the Wisconsin weather gods had in mind.

WTMJ’s Gene Mueller explains.