We all know what’s at stake for Aaron Rodgers this weekend.

At age 37, he’s only got so many more chances to get back to the big game…to win that elusive second Super Bowl ring.

It’s something his predecessor was never able to do.

It would be gigantic for Rodgers, the Packers, and the state of Wisconsin.

But, I’m not sure if the quarterback on the other side of the field doesn’t have more on the line.

I know that sounds crazy.

Tom Brady has six Super Bowl rings. He’s running out of fingers.

He’s the unquestioned greatest quarterback of all-time.

But he’s always done it under the tutelage of the greatest coach of all-time.

Brady took a chance on himself this past offseason, opting for free agency at age 43.

He wants to prove that he’s the reason the for the greatest dynasty there ever was.

That he’s the reason for the six rings.

It wasn’t Belichick. It was me.

A seventh ring in Tampa in his first year with new organization in this century would put his GOAT status under permanent lock and key.

Aaron Rodgers has a lot to prove. There’s no doubt about it.

But don’t think Brady is just resting on his rings.

He’s made his career on proving doubters wrong, and he wants to do it one last time.