It was their first loss and worst performance of the regular season.

The Green Bay Packers trip to Tampa to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in week-6 resulted in a disastrous 38-10 loss.

“The big takeaway from that game is number-1, making sure we take care of the football,” according to Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur.

The Packers host the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

In three regular season losses, the Packers were (-5) in turnover margin. On that October day in Tampa, the Packers “stars” were far from their usual selves.

Aaron Rodgers: 16-35 passing for 160 yards and 2 interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown).

Aaron Jones: 10 carries, 15 yards.

Davante Adams: 6 receptions, 61 yards.

Three months later, how different are the Packers and Buccaneers?

“The personnel is the same,” Voice of the Packers Wayne Larrivee tells Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. “I think the two teams are playing differently.”

In week-6, the Packers defense had yet to hit it’s stride, and the offensive performance was sub-par.

Against the blitz, Rodgers was 3-12 with 2 interceptions according to NextGen Stats. In all other games played, Rodgers, against the blitz posted 15 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Meanwhile, Brady was still getting his feet wet in Bruce Ariens’ offensive system.

“Offensively, Tampa is much more in sync with what they’re doing – and Brady with his receivers,” Larrivee continues. “What I’ve seen the last two games of Tampa in the playoffs, the offense is synced up better because those players [Mike Evans and Chris Godwin] have been healthy.”

In two regular season games against the New Orleans Saints, the Buccaneers were outscored 72-26. In the divisional round of the playoffs, it was Brady and the Bucs who got the best of Drew Brees and the Saints.

Fortunately for the Packers, the transitive property does not exist in football.