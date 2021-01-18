The NFL’s final-four features teams that averaged 30 points per game or more during the regular season.

The Packers boast the top ranked scoring offense (31.8). The Buffalo Bills rank second (31.3) followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (31.3). The high-powered Kansas City Chiefs – led by MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes – rank sixth (30.0).

The combined quarterback rating of the four signal callers expected to start championship weekend: 109.4.

In terms of points per game allowed, only the Buccaneers rank inside the top-10 (8th).

Of the final-four Head Coaches, only Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott has roots in defense.

This season is a continuation of last season when the Chiefs and 49ers – both ranked in the top five in scoring – played for a World’s title in Miami.

Not since the Denver Broncos clobbered the Carolina Panthers 24-7 in Super Bowl 50 has a stifling defense keyed a Super Bowl victory.

Having a top-rated defense is better than the alternative, but the notion that defense wins championships?

Not in today’s NFL.