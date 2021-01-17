The NFC Championship matchup is set. #Packers vs. Buccaneers at Lambeau Field with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line ????: https://t.co/lsWrOzoShf#TBvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/DFp6vHdCFy — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 18, 2021

As the Packers will host the Buccaneers for the right to play in Super Bowl 55, it will be a slightly larger crowd inside Lambeau Field when the the NFC Championship Game is played on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

The Packers announcing around 6,500 tickets will be available for purchase by season ticket holders who opted in to this program this past summer. Around 6,000 tickets were sold for the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Rams.

Those eligible to purchase tickets will get an e-mail from the team Tuesday, with sales taking place Wednesday.

Similar to the Divisional Playoff game, seats will be arranged around the stadium in physically distanced pods based on how many tickets one person buys. They will be limited to groups of two, four or six, with no suites or club seats being used due to them sharing indoor spaces.

Prices for tickets will increase from the Divisional Playoff game, ranging from $215 to $280 based on the location in the stadium bowl.

Tickets will again be digital, which will require a mobile device to have them scanned. There will also be a limited number of parking passes available for purchase, but tailgating will not be allowed.

In addition to these tickets, the Packers will continue to host health care professionals and first responders as guests to watch the game inside the stadium. There will also be a limited number of visiting fans in attendance, per NFL policy.

Attendance for Saturday’s game was 8,456.