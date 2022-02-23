It’s Gene Mueller week on WTMJ.

The Wisconsin’s Morning News host will retire on Friday, February 25th.

All this week, we’ll welcome special guests to reflect on Mueller’s 44 year career.

On Wednesday, former WTMJ anchors Cheri Preston and Mark Reardon joined Mueller to discuss their time together.

“It was a magical time in that newsroom. You were a great, true radio guy,” said Reardon.

“I remember being in awe in Gene and Bob down at KTI,” said Preston. “Just listening to them and knowing how much a part of the community they were.”

For much more, listen in the player above.