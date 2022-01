A full edition of The Fix It Show with David Nasson hosted by Dayton Kane!

The topic of the day is radon and radon testing. What is an appropriate level for radon for a home? What is the “action” level? Plus, David answers calls on an outdated circuit breaker, radon mitigation, and so much more.

Both hours, commercial-free can be downloaded & heard below!

For more information on the services provided by David Nasson, visit his website Best Inspections LLC

