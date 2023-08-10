Here are suggestions to maximize your weekend, starting with the obvious:

WISCONSIN STATE FAIR

NOW THROUGH SUNDAY, AUGUST 13TH AT THE WISCONSIN STATE FAIR PARK IN WEST ALLIS

Celebrate and discover what makes our state great, from agriculture to entertainment at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Lots and lots of live music and livestock! Amusement rides and games on the Spin City midway! Culinary creations from corndogs on a stick to cream puffs to cheese curds to Sporkie Award winners! New this year are the Drinkies award winners.

The Big Slide, the Skyglider and the pig races are all back. Stroll the air-conditioned Expo Center for lots of deals and hundreds of exhibitors.

For More Info, including the Food Finder feature: https://wistatefair.com/fair/

WAUKESHA ROTARY BLUESFEST

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY AT NAGA-WAUKEE PARK IN DELAFIELD

For the 16th year, the Waukesha Rotary BluesFest – “An American Music and Art Festival” – you can enjoy music and artworks in a beautiful park venue.

Friday and Saturday, live music under a huge tent from 1 P.M. til 10 P.M., plus an art show to browse and tasty food from barbecue to jerk chicken.

Headlining performers are Stax Recording artists, Southern Avenue on Friday. Maria Muldaur, who had a big 1974 hit song “Midnight at the Oasis” and continues a jazzy blues career, headlines on Saturday.

For More Info: https://www.waukeshabluesfest.com/

MILWAUKEE DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL

SATURDAY AT LAKESHORE STATE PARK IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE

Another unique ethnic festival in Milwaukee returns – the Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival – celebrating Chinese culture with exciting boat races on the lakefront as the highlight Saturday morning and afternoon. This free gathering also features traditional Chinese dance and folk music performances, plus martial arts. There will be games to play and hands-on activities including creating opera masks and lanterns. You can learn Chinese language and writing.

Free fun begins at 10 A.M. with the Opening Ceremony – Dotting the Eye of the Dragon and wraps with the awards ceremony in the Beer Tent at 3 P.M.

For More Info: http://milwaukeedragonboatfest.org/

CENTER STREET DAZE

SATURDAY IN MILWAUKEE’S RIVERWEST NEIGHBORHOOD ON CENTER STREET BETWEEN HOLTON AND HUMBOLDT

From ethnic to eccentric, you can also stop by Center Street Daze in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood on Saturday from 11 A.M. til 7 P.M. Plenty of interesting events and entertainment to enjoy. At noon is the creative and kooky Art Cart Race at Center & Bremen Streets. The Boonie Bike Showdown at 2 P.M. Thirty bands on eight stages around the neighborhood.

For More Info: https://centerstreetdazefestival.com/