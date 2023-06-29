MILWAUKEE — Tune into Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Thursdays for ‘What’s On Tap?’ to hear about the top events in the area curated by WAN’s Sandy Maxx.

American Jump Rope National Championship 2023

FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AT THE UW-MILWAUKEE PANTHER ARENA

The American Jump Rope National Championship has been happening all week downtown and will culminate with the winners this weekend. 21 teams of jump roping athletes of all ages and levels of skill have been competing. Over 300 participants from 16 states across the country. Sunday is the Grand National Championship, a showdown between participants of all age and gender divisions. Qualifiers for the Grand Nationals will be those participants who finished in the top six of any division’s preliminary events. Wheel freestyle, single rope team freestyle, double dutch triad – see all the competitions!

JAWS SCREENING WITH THE MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

FRIDAY AT 7:30 P.M. AND SATURDAY AT 7:30 P.M. AT THE BRADLEY SYMPHONY CENTER DOWNTOWN

“Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the concert hall…”

The original summer movie blockbuster, with an Academy Award®-winning score by composer John Williams, Jaws is an unforgettable film-with-live-orchestra experience!

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, Jaws set the standard for edge-of-your-seat suspense, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon and forever changing the movie industry. When the seaside community of Amity finds itself under attack by a dangerous great white shark, the town’s chief of police, a young marine biologist, and a grizzled shark hunter embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast before it strikes again. Featuring an unforgettable score that evokes pure terror, Jaws remains one of the most influential and gripping adventures in motion picture history.

Now for the first time, audiences will have the chance to experience the power of a live symphony orchestra performing the entire score in sync with one of the greatest motion pictures of all time.

In the words of Chief Brody, “You’re gonna need a bigger boat!””

EAST TROY MUSIC FESTIVAL

FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AT 3072 GRAYDON AVENUE, EAST TROY

“Come out and enjoy family-friendly fun over three days of Live Music daily at three tents, Great Food, Carnival Rides, a $5,000 Cash Raffle, Washer & Dart Tournaments with $1000 added to the prize money, A Salute to First Responders Parade, as well as Fireworks on Sunday, and the LARGEST BEER TENT west of the Milwaukee county line proudly serving Miller products.”

ONEIDA POW WOW

FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AT NORBERT HILL CENTER, ONEIDA

Experience Native American culture and celebrate the tribe’s past, present and future! Enjoy dance and drum contests. Competitors of all ages travel to the pow wow to show off their skills in several traditional dances, including Oneida’s own smoke dance style. Between competitions, check out the dozens of booths surrounding the dance area to shop Native American-made crafts, food and more.

