MILWAUKEE PRIDE FEST

Henry W. Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Drive Milwaukee WI) from June 1st through the 3rd

The month of June kicks off with the state of Wisconsin’s largest LGBTQ festival! View performances from a wide variety of musical and entertainment talent while celebrating the contributions of the LGBTQ community in our city and state. Also, while it’s not OFFICIALLY a part of Pridefest, you can also take in Wisconsin’s largest Pride parade on Sunday June 4th! For parade route information, visit https://www.prideparademke.org/.

MILWAUKEE HIGHLAND GAMES

Croatian Park (9100 S. 76th Street, Franklin, WI) June 3rd; gates open at 9 a.m.

It’s a celebration of all things Scotland this weekend at the 86th annual Milwaukee Highland Games! You’ll be able to enjoy authentic Scottish fare such as meat pies and haggis while athletes compete in traditional Scottish strongman events like the caber toss, farmer’s walk, hammer throw, and much more. Other highlights of the day-long event include the beautiful Highland Dancers, a demonstration of working sheepdogs, and live musical performances throughout the day!

CRUSHERFEST

Bucyrus Common Space (1101 Milwaukee Ave, South Milwaukee, WI) June 3rd and 4th

The yearly celebration for “The Man Who Made Milwaukee Famous”, Reggie “Da Crusher” Lisowski, returns to South Milwaukee this weekend after a year off! Big names from the wrestling world on hand for autograph signings both days include “Cowboy” Bob Orton, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Al Snow, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, and Marty Jannetty. There will also be a “Polka Mass” at 10:30 Sunday morning administered by DiBiase, plenty of polish sausage and beer to go around, and the return of the Mr. Saloon competition!

UPAF’S RIDE FOR THE ARTS

South Gate at Henry Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Drive Milwaukee WI), starting at 6:00 a.m. June 4th

Help support our area’s arts community by taking on a gorgeous bike route! Utilizing Interstate 794, participants will bike Lincoln Memorial Drive from downtown Milwaukee to Cudahy and back again. This exciting course takes participants across and beyond the iconic Hoan Bridge, offering scenic views for riders of all ages and abilities. Completely closed to car traffic in both directions and free of traffic lights, this ride is uniquely safe and smooth!

