MILWAUKEE — Looking for some plans this Easter weekend? You're in luck — there's a lot going on around the Milwaukee area!

Please note that quoted information under each event comes directly from event organizers on the page linked below it.

DISNEY’S FROZEN: THE MUSICAL:

Uihlein Hall at Marcus Performing Arts Theatre (929 N Water St) from April 6 to 16

The iconic movie is now a Tony Award-nominated musical! Disney’s Frozen is magical, snow-filled and song-filled fun for the whole family. You’ll hear the songs you expect and know all the words to, plus twelve new songs. Queen Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven will all be on stage — what more could you ask for?

SENDIK’S DOG DAY @ MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS vs. ROCKFORD ICEHOGS

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (400 W Kilbourn Ave) on April 7, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Your four-legged friend is welcome at Friday night’s Admirals game. Their Dog Day is back for the second time this season and a portion of your dog’s $5 admission benefits HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society) of Waukesha.

Plus, the first 3,000 humans in attendance will get a bobble head of Bender. He’s the Admirals’ Rink Dog, all courtesy of PCI.

WORLD SERIES OF BOWLING:

Holler House (2042 W Lincoln Ave) on April 8, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. — Runs from April 7 to April 23

The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling kicks off Saturday with a special event at Holler House! At 4 P.M. Saturday, inside the Holler House on the two historic lanes downstairs, there will be a one game match called USA vs. The World.

Pro bowler, Tommy Jones, will represent the USA and Australian Jason Belmonte will represent The World with the winner of the match will have his choice of starting lane and order for each of the seven matches during the two-day team finals, airing live April 15 on FOX and April 16 on Fox Sports’ FS1.

Tickets are sold out, but you can hang out in the Holler House outdoor viewing area for free, where there will be a large monitor showing the action live. Friday is when the qualifying begins for the World Series of Bowling at Bowlero Wauwatosa. Pro Bowling happening there through April 23rd.

RACINE ZOO EGGSTRAVAGANZA :

Racine Zoo (2131 N Main St) on April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m.

Hop on over to the Racine Zoo and bring your basket for an Easter-themed day of fun from 10 A.M. – 4 P.M. Collect candy at Cluck-Cluck doors throughout the zoo, get your photo with the Easter Bunny, decorate eggs and cookies to take home plus train rides on the Zoo Choo.

