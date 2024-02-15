Sneak away from the bustle of life this winter by planning a cabin adventure. You’ll find comfort in cackling fireplaces and cozy surroundings to rest and recharge. Here’s to letting the day melt away on a cabin getaway.

Find luxury lodging in Door County

For a rustic but refined stay, book a trip at Chanticleer Cabins in Door County. Located just north of Sturgeon Bay, the four cabins promise a luxury log cabin experience.Each cabin was constructed with modern conveniences and comfort in mind. You’ll find amenities like king-size beds, gas fireplaces, double whirlpool tubs and waterfall showers.

Guests enjoy a 50-acre property to explore, and homemade breakfast delivered to your door daily. Each of the cabins also has its own unique characteristics.The Evergreen Cabin, for example, has soaring 25-foot vaulted ceilings in the great room, while The Tamarack is a one-bedroom cabin with views of the on-site pond that’s perfect for a romantic getaway.

While in Door County, enjoy a fantastic meal in a historic setting at the Inn at Cedar Crossing.From the appetizers to entrees, Cedar Crossing prepares scratch-made dishes with creative ingredients. The fine dishes at the Sturgeon Bay restaurant are complemented by the beautiful 140-year-old brick building it’s located in.

Cabin comfort in a lodge-style setting in Rice Lake (Barron County)

Head to Barron County this winter for that family-cabin aesthetic with the amenities of a hotel.Curriers Lakeview Lodge is a gorgeous property that sits on the shores of Rice Lake.

The Lodge offers 19 guest rooms decorated in a Northwoods theme to craft a feeling of being in your family’s cabin, from patchwork quilts to wood paneling.For those looking for a more private option, Curriers Lakeview Lodge also has two chalets for rent that fit larger travel parties.In the morning, visit the coffee room for fair trade coffee and made-from-scratch pastries supplied by a local bakery.

Add thrill to your trip to Barron County by going ATV riding on the Wild Rivers State Trail.The 104-mile route is open to ATVs year-round.You’ll cross through three counties and be surrounded by rich natural landscapes and wildlife.

Stylish comfort and relaxation at Anaway Place in Richland County

Escape to the Driftless region for a secluded cabin getaway at Anaway Place. The premier lodging destination has been welcoming guests to rural Richland Center for more than 25 years.Discover the benefits of “unplugging” on the gorgeous 80-acre property.

Anaway Place has a collection of seven distinct cabins with one-of-a-kind features.The Meadow House is an unforgettable experience. Floor-to-ceiling windows draw in views from 360 degrees.In the Woodland House, you’ll find a special hideaway where a spiral staircase gets you to the top of a tower surrounded by trees.Anaway Place is a popular destination to visit year-round and is accepting bookings into 2025.

For an option to take a little excursion, visit Kelly’s Coffee House at either the Richland Center or Spring Green locations. You’ll find warm beverages, pastries and satisfying lunch options.

Start your winter getaway at TravelWisconsin.com