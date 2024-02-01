Whether you’re seeking art, science, agriculture or something else, discover unexpected indoor fun across Wisconsin’s museums this winter. Here’s to a memorable museum visit.

New hands-on museums in Central Wisconsin the whole family will love

Wisconsin’s museum landscape is constantly innovating and evolving. That’s the case in Central Wisconsin, where a pair of new museum experiences promise hours of enjoyment for kids and parents.Both the Children’s Imaginarium in Wausau and the Food + Farm Exploration Center in Plover recently opened to an excited public. They feature tons of hands-on and educational activities.

The Children’s Imaginarium is a STEM-focused children’s museum with 10,000 square feet of interactive exhibits.The museum is intended to keep kids engaged, from the smallest details like the color scheme to the large, professionally designed exhibits.Explore everything from food production and construction to a water system exhibit that is inspired by the nearby Wisconsin River.

In Plover, which is close to Stevens Point, the Food + Farm Exploration Center is a hands-on experience that brings modern agriculture to life through exhibits and programming.Learn about farming at an interactive sandbox where you can level your field, install windbreaks, and plant and water your field.Jump inside a tractor cab simulator for a real-life farming experience.Or explore the Seedlings Children’s Gallery for your kids to activate their imagination, senses and creativity.

Discover stunning fabric artwork in Ozaukee County

Art can be expressed in a variety of media. In Cedarburg, the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts dedicates itself to showing how the skills of quilting, stitching and weaving can produce wonderful artwork.

Located inside a gorgeously restored 1850s barn, you’ll see works from artists who use traditional and contemporary techniques.The museum’s collection includes pieces dating back centuries, as well as modern examples of fiber arts from places all around the world.

One upcoming exhibition to check out is called “25 Million Stitches: One Stitch, One Refugee.”Intended to raise awareness of the global refugee crisis, the project took nine months to put together and involved participation from 37 countries to make the stitches, which represent each displaced person in 2019. The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts is the only place in the Midwest where you can see this touring project. It’s on display March 1 to July 28.

For a classy yet casual dining experience, make a stop at The Stilt House.The Cedarburg restaurant offers fine dining, craft beer and a large selection of wine.If you want to share a meal, choose between plenty of creative appetizers, flatbreads, tacos and sliders for your entire travel party to have a taste.

Check out the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire

The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire opened a new space a year ago that is a trip-worthy destination for families traveling to Northwest Wisconsin.You’ll be struck by the big walls of windows letting in lots of light into the large, open-concept museum.And kids of all ages will find exhibits they’ll love.

They can pretend to run an auto shop, veterinary clinic and shopping mart. There are also water features for kids to get hands on, an immersive Body Smarts exhibit to learn about what’s inside us, along with so much else.Consider timing your visit with one of the special events the museum frequently hosts, which explore art and science in fun and engaging ways.

For a meal after the museum, visit Chick-a-Dee’s Family Restaurant in Eau Claire.Whether for breakfast or lunch, the restaurant serves dishes adults and kids will enjoy.If you’re opting for breakfast, which is served all day, add on a side of the homemade hashbrowns Chick-a-Dee’s is known for.

