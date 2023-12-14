Handcrafted Wisconsin chocolates and candy are an any time treat. But they’re especially sweet around the holiday season as stocking stuffers, presents or a party favor. Here’s to embracing the sweetness of the season.

Tempting truffles await in Sheboygan County

Let the aroma of chocolate overtake you at the Victorian Chocolate Shoppe. As soon as you walk into this old-time candy store in Sheboygan, your mouth will be watering.They produce more than 80 varieties of homemade, hand-dipped chocolates.The signature item at the Victorian Chocolate Shoppe is the truffle. Choose from 27 flavors of truffles, like blueberry cheesecake and dark Bavarian.Don’t forget to pick up some of their famous chocolate-dipped raspberries, which are available year-round!

You may find yourself full enough you’ll need a place to spend the night.Then you’ll want to book a room at The Watershed.The boutique hotel boasts a spacious, modern lounge where you can curl up by the fireplace and catch views of the Sheboygan River.And if you like to travel with your dogs, The Watershed is a pet-friendly property!

Add something savory to your trip to Sheboygan by stopping at Harry’s Diner.The 1950s-themed diner serves up breakfast staples with a side of nostalgia.Enjoy a combination of skillets, breakfast burritos, sandwiches and omelets as the sounds of the era fill the diner.

Find fantastic chocolates and sweets in Dodge County

In Dodge County, find the perfect candy for the holiday season at Confections for Any Occasion by Joel.The shop in Theresa stocks a mountain of candy, from the nostalgic to the modern.

But the signature items are the gourmet chocolates made by founder Joel Bernhard.Blind since childhood, Joel was introduced to cooking and baking through 4-H classes as a kid. He found a passion for chocolate-making later while attending culinary school in Fond du Lac.In 2002, Joel opened Confections for Any Occasion and has been impressing customers with his chocolates since.

These include chocolate-covered caramels, cherry cordials, truffles and peanut clusters.You’ll definitely want to pick up a box of the famous Berry Bogs, which is an original creation by Joel, to bring to your next holiday party.The candy honors Wisconsin by combining dried cranberries and Door County cherries with almonds and chewy caramel that’s then dipped in chocolate.

Experience the crafted creations at Driftless Chocolates (Dane County)

Head to Dane County to savor the unique flavors of Driftless Chocolates. The Mount Horeb chocolatier uses single-origin chocolate and local Wisconsin ingredients to craft exceptional treats.

You’ll be blown away by the variety of flavors and presentation of the chocolates. The lineup includes selections like ginger chai, rosemary and Mexican hot chocolate.Head into Driftless Chocolates to build your own box or purchase the Supper Club Wisconsin Collection.It’s a series of chocolates inspired by classic cocktails like the Brandy Old Fashioned, Grasshopper and Pink Squirrel.

For an equally crafted dining experience, swing by Brix Cider in Mount Horeb. Brix produces small-batch hard ciders from apples supplied by local orchards. But they’re also known for their culinary creativity and scratch-made meals. The cidery prioritizes partnering with local farmers, including many of whom are personal friends. In fact, over two-thirds of all ingredients used at Brix Cider are grown on Wisconsin farms. As new ingredients become available, the menu evolves to highlight the flavors of what’s in season.

