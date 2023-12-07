As the year comes to a close, December flourishes with festive fun unlike any other month on the calendar. From encounters with Santa to old-fashioned holiday experiences, here’s to making memories during December.

Ride the rails with Santa in Washburn County

Experience a family favorite on the Santa Train in Washburn County.Take off on the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad for this two-hour excursion that starts in Trego.It’s a great way to make memories as a family this holiday season.

You’ll enjoy a personal pizza and views of the wintry Northwoods countryside before getting to visit Santa and his personal train car.Then savor a holiday cookie and hot chocolate on the ride back.The Santa Train rides happen Friday through Sunday up until December 23. But you’ll want to book your tickets before the popular event sells out.

Afterward, head into nearby Spooner for a meal everyone will enjoy at Riverstreet Family Restaurant.If you’re feeling breakfast, you’re in luck as Riverstreet serves it all day, including their extensive list of fluffy omelets.Or go with a lunch dish like Riverstreet’s signature hot pork and hot beef, which is home-cooked meat served on fresh bread and topped with mashed potatoes and gravy.

A double dose of Christmas charm in Sheboygan County

Head to Sheboygan County this week for two unforgettable holiday experiences. First, make a stop at Elkhart Lake for a holiday market that’s regarded as one of the best in the country.

The Old World Christmas Market is an annual tradition at The Osthoff Resort. The market is open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, December 10. It was voted one of the Top 10 holiday markets in the country by USA Today readers for good reason! Regional and international artists line the aisles of a grand heated tent, selling handcrafted goods that make for perfect presents. You’ll find handmade amber and silver jewelry, Turkish scarves and shawls, hand-carved German nutcrackers and much more.

Continue your old world journey in Sheboygan County during A Wade House Christmas. You’ll experience the wonders of a 19th century Christmas when you step into the historic Stagehouse Hotel, which is decked out for the season.

Activities include cookie decorating, creating old-fashioned decorations, scavenger hunts, live music and a reading of the “The Night Before Christmas.” The Wisconsin Historical Society will host the special event on Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, at the Wade House property near Greenbush.

Dazzle at the lights at Thorp’s Hometown for the Holidays (Clark County)

Take in the lights of the season at the Hometown for the Holidays event in Thorp.The community in Clark County is hosting its holiday celebration on Saturday.It kicks off at 6 p.m. with a parade that will be followed by festivities in the Yellowstone Trail Park.Those include a tree lighting ceremony, a meet-and-greet with Santa, sleigh rides, carolers, hot cocoa and games for the kids!

Arrive in town before the parade starts to browse and taste the award-winning cheeses at Marieke Gouda.The Thorp cheesemaker produces a “gouda” amount of fantastic goudas. You’ll find varieties aged for differing time lengths and featuring unexpected flavors, such as honey and clover or hatch chiles.

The cheeses are a real party pleaser to stock up on for the holidays.And when you’re at Marieke Gouda, taste how versatile the cheese is by eating at the on-site Café Dutchess.They serve up farm-fresh food with a touch of gouda, which can be enjoyed daily for breakfast and lunch.

Start your winter getaway at TravelWisconsin.com