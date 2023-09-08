Soak up Wisconsin’s creative culture by touring exceptional museums, taking in a performance or participating in an art class. Here’s to discovering our expressive arts and culture landscape.

Get hands on with workshops in Mineral Point (Iowa County)

Looking for an artistic outlet? Want to learn new ways to express your creativity? Then book a workshop at the Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts! This is an art and craft school based in Mineral Point — a community that started as a mining town before transforming into an artistic haven.

Shake Rag Alley offers a variety of workshops each month, covering all kinds of mediums. In September, for example, they’ll be running workshops on blacksmithing, collaging, poetry, enamel and more! These workshops can range from a half-day experience to a week-long immersion. It’s all set in an idyllic campus of historic buildings and cabins.

For a place to stay in the area, check out The Walker House. It’s a historic building carved into the same hillside rock that was mined in the area during the 1800s. The significance of the gorgeous stone structure earned it a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. The rooms are filled with warmth and character, and artwork from local creatives are found throughout The Walker House.

Immerse yourself in the world of craft arts at the Racine Art Museum (Racine County)

Plan a trip to Racine to experience one of Wisconsin’s artistic gems — the largest contemporary craft collection in America. The Racine Art Museum has built a national reputation on this impressive collection of 11,000 objects.

You’ll see decorative pieces of handcrafted jewelry, fiber artwork with pop culture flair and other art crafted from materials like polymer, metal and wood. The Racine Art Museum highlights national and international craft artists, and the rotating exhibitions make return visits feel fresh. In the summer, you can visit Wednesday through Saturday.

When you’re done appreciating art, head to nearby Franksville for live music and brews! The community operates Racine County’s only permanent beer garden in the Franksville Memorial Park. Going into early October, enjoy live music and a laidback atmosphere on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Visit Vilas County for art-focused events and classes

Be inspired by the beauty of the Northwoods through art classes and events in Vilas County. Land O’ Lakes Arts is an organization dedicated to promoting the arts in northern Wisconsin. In September, adult classes focus on acrylic painting, line dancing, watercolor for beginners and basket-making. Kids will enjoy free drop-in opportunities for arts and crafts held monthly during the school year.

Mark your calendar for Art Harvest, which Land O’ Lakes Arts is hosting September 23. This event celebrates autumn and all it brings. Tour the community garden, enjoy live music, buy freshly harvested ingredients and learn from local artists, who will be educating visitors and selling goods.

Grab a meal in the Land O’ Lakes area at The Bear Trap Inn. The restaurant prepares fine dining steaks, seafood and comforting appetizers. Pair your meal with a bottle from the impressive wine list or choose one of the signature cocktails like the maple bourbon old fashioned.

