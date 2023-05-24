Wisconsin celebrates its 175th anniversary of statehood on May 29. Through that time, iconic destinations, industries and landmarks have defined the state. Here’s to experiencing quintessential Wisconsin.

Take in grandeur and history by touring the Wisconsin State Capitol (Dane County)

The Wisconsin State Capitol is an eye-catching structure full of grandeur, history and beauty. One of the best ways to appreciate the Capitol is by taking a tour!Free tours are offered daily, so no matter when you make the visit, you’ll have a chance to learn the ins and outs of the Capitol.The tour guides are full of knowledge, fun facts and enthusiasm for the dome-topped granite Capitol that opened in 1917.

Plan to spend 45 to 55 minutes on the tour. If you visit in the summer months, make sure to check out the sixth floor for a free museum and an outside observation deck with some of the most spectacular views in Madison.You can also time your trip for one of the many great events around the Capitol like the Dane County Farmers’ Market on Saturdays, the Concerts on the Square music series throughout the summer or Art Fair on the Square in July.

Pair your tour of the Capitol with another quintessential Wisconsin tradition — a visit to UW-Madison’s Memorial Union Terrace!The lakeside terrace is a beloved way to soak up summer in Madison.Enjoy refreshing beverages and food with friends and family as the sun sets over the waters of Lake Mendota.

Learn about the roots of the logging industry in Wisconsin (Eau Claire County)

The logging industry was important in the development of northern Wisconsin in the 19th century.At the Wisconsin Logging Museum in Eau Claire, you’ll learn about the history of the industry and explore an authentic reproduction of an 1890s logging camp.The museum is open from June to September on Thursdays through Sundays.Either take a self-guided tour of the museum or join one of the guided tours.

For a modern comparison on how far logging equipment has advanced, visit Eau Claire in August for the U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship. The event is hosted at the Wisconsin Logging Museum and features international competitors using chainsaws to turn rough logs into unbelievable artwork. This year, the championship is happening on Aug. 10-13.

While in Eau Claire, add 4 Mile Restaurant & Bar to your itinerary to experience the iconic Wisconsin dining tradition of a Friday fish fry.This restaurant outside of town is a local favorite, particularly for the cod. On Fridays, it can be ordered beer-battered and fried or baked with lemon pepper or Cajun seasoning.

Visit Old World Wisconsin to be immersed in history (Waukesha County)

Journey through time at Old World Wisconsin. This 600-acre site in Eagle is full of family fun. Visitors become immersed in the sights, sounds and flavors of the past in hands-on, interactive ways.

More than 60 authentically restored homes, farms and shops set the scene for life in Wisconsin from the 1840s to the 1910s.Live out the daily routines of the past by stoking the fire at the blacksmith, trying on wooden clogs, picking veggies and eggs, and racing high-wheel bicycles!

The Brewhouse is one of Old World Wisconsin’s newest experiences.Visitors learn from on-site brewers about the steps and process of early beermaking, including chances to get hands-on. Authentic recipes are made with ingredients grown just outside the building and give adult visitors a taste of the past.

Swing over to The Elegant Farmer afterward for a sweet treat to take home.This farmstead store and bakery in Mukwonago has been serving the community for decades.Pick up the store’s famed Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag® and warm it up when you get home!

