With the weather warming up, May kicks off a season of endless outdoor festivals, events and celebrations. Here’s to finding fresh adventures and shared moments of joy in May.

Cast a line on the Fishing Opener in Price County

Fishing is a time-honored pastime in Wisconsin, and opening day of the season will be full of excitement and joy.

You can join other anglers in this excitement for the Wisconsin Governor’s Fishing Opener on Saturday, May 6.This annual celebration of the heritage of fishing is taking place in Price County, specifically the Phillips Chain of Lakes.Everyone is invited to visit Price County and join in on the fun.

The Family Fishing Day event is designed to inspire the next generation to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.This is a full day of family-friendly entertainment Saturday at Elk Lake Park in Phillips. It also includes a community fish fry in the park.There’s no better way to kick off the season than enjoying tasty, crispy fish!

Discover your next outdoor hobby at OutWiGo Green (Kettle Moraine State Forest)

If you’re looking to pick up a new outdoor hobby, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has an upcoming event you need to put on the calendar.

OutWiGo Green is a day designed to introduce people of all ages, experience levels and abilities to different outdoor activities.Wisconsin State Park staff and other organizations will be leading clinics and demonstrations on activities like archery, nature photography, rock climbing, mountain biking and so much more.

OutWiGo Green is happening Saturday, May 13, at the Kettle Moraine State Forest’s Southern Unit. This is near the Village of Eagle in Waukesha County.The event is green in all senses. Attendees are encouraged to try new recreation activities and learn more about conservation.Check out the DNR’s website for more details about OutWiGo Green.

Bring your binoculars for fantastic birdwatching in Dodge County

Celebrate one of Wisconsin’s most unique natural assets during the Horicon Marsh Bird Festival on May 12-14.

The festival is a weekend of family-friendly activities and educational experiences. It’s great for both first-time birders and longtime lovers of the pastime.Activities include intimate guided tours, paddling and trips to Old Marsh Road.Horicon Marsh is an ecologically important destination managed by both the state and federal governments.

It’s the largest freshwater cattail marsh in the country and is a popular stopping ground for migrating Canada geese and duck species.More than 300 species of birds have been spotted at the Marsh, including some of Wisconsin’s rarest.Discover what makes Horicon Marsh so special during the Horicon Marsh Bird Festival.

Cheer on vintage racing action in Elkhart Lake (Sheboygan County)

Discover racing’s glorious past come to life in Elkhart Lake at the Spring Vintage Festival!This event on the weekend of May 19-21 is the kickoff celebration to the 2023 racing season at Road America.It’s a packed schedule of action at the iconic Sheboygan County raceway.

Drivers race sports cars spanning several decades, including Jaguars, Porsches and Corvettes manufactured in the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s.Consider upgrading your ticket to get access to Road America’s VIP Tower.The tower is right next to the starting line, and it provides a comfortable, elevated view of the racing, food and drinks, and other amenities.

You can test your own driving skills during Spring Vintage Weekend, too!Road America will have public go-karting available on Saturday, May 20, where you can whiz at speeds of up to 40 mph.

