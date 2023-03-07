It’s almost that time of year again: the clocks will be turned forward an hour and the sun will be setting later.

But it’s often said that Daylight Savings Time messes with peoples’ sleep schedules, or their circadian rhythms. How much merit does this hold, and is going to bed an hour earlier the solution?

Dr. John Raymond, President of the Medical College of Wisconsin, joins Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with some answers. We also discuss how strep throat is hitting the state of Wisconsin hard, how Dr. Raymond will be celebrating National Nutrition Month, and Dr. Raymond’s Good News Of The Week!