Saturday, February 17th. Finally, eye-to-eye on rate cuts.

A hot CPI print threw cold water on the markets. It woke people up to the idea that the road to 2% inflation isn’t a smooth or a short one. Mark Beck and Brian Jacobsen review the week. Financial planning is a deep process; Mark Beck covers what is and what isn’t proper planning.

For more information on Annex Wealth Management, visit their website.