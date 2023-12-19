Journey through a crossroads of civilizations in Sicily and onto the spectacular coastlines of Southern Italy. Uncover Sicily’s capital Palermo and its Moorish and Norman influences with WTMJ’s John Mercure & Collette.

Explore Agrigento’s ancient Valley of the Temples and seaside Cefalù. Travel to the historic hilltop town of Taormina. Visit a local winery for a wine tasting and agriturismo dinner. Venture to the ancient cave dwellings of Sassi di Matera. Explore Sorrento and stunning Positano, the pearl of the Amalfi Coast.

Walk in the footsteps of ancient Romans in the excavated Pompeii. Allow the unique culture to capture your heart and get a glimpse into an age-old heritage composed of ancient monuments and cultivated lands.

This exclusive and exciting adventure will span 13 days from October 4 to 16, 2024 with the option to extend your visit with a three-night tour through Rome.

Interested in learning more about this trip? Click here to view the full brochure here in your web browser. There will also be a meet-and-greet with prospective travelers on Tuesday, January 30th at Delafield Brewhaus beginning at 7:00 p.m. CST.

For booking, visit this webpage: https://gateway.gocollette.com/link/1220504. You can also call Collette at 1-877-263-1642 and refer to Booking No. 1220504. You can also email John at [email protected] for more information.

Image via Collette

Image via Collette