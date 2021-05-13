Jonathan Bock, MD, describes the different voice and vocal cord problems that people experience and how we treat these voice issues. Dr. Bock also talks about when it’s important to seek treatment with a Froedtert & MCW vocal health specialist.
Jonathan Bock, MD, describes the different voice and vocal cord problems that people experience and how we treat these voice issues. Dr. Bock also talks about when it’s important to seek treatment with a Froedtert & MCW vocal health specialist.
© 2021 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.