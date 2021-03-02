Over the past few weeks, I have been honored to share the stories of families impacted by congenital heart disease.

I shared the story of Austin Rickard – a man who became a Heart Angel at the age of 29.

I shared the story of Riley Jones – a young girl who continues to inspire her family every day.

I shared the story of Maddie Fisher – a teenage Heart Warrior living with CHD and chron’s disease.

Today, I’d like to introduce you to Spencer Owsiany. A 1-year old Heart Warrior whose journey with CHD is just getting started.

If you’d like to show your support for the Children’s Heart Foundation, text the word, CARES to 855-616-1620 and join our WTMJ Team for October’s Congenital Heart Walk. We’re off to a good start, but no where need our $5000 goal.

