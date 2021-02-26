Maddie Fisher is a 13-year-old Heart Warrior managing her way through life as a teenager with a congenital heart defect. I spent about 20 minutes with Maddie and her Mom, Jenny on a ZOOM call last week.

I can’t express how impressed I am with this teenage girl. Not only is Maddie navigating her way through living with a CHD, but she’s managing a disease that suppresses her immune system.

Meet Maddie Fisher.

If you’d like to show your support for the Children’s Heart Foundation, text the word, CARES to 855-616-1620 and join our WTMJ Team for October’s Congenital Heart Walk. We’re off to a good start, but no where need our $5000 goal.

