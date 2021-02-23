The life expectancy of a child with congenital heart defects is growing. Advancements in medicine have allowed for this trend.

But imagine being born with a series of defects in 1988.

This is the story of Austin Rickard. A child born with a series of defects and a bleak prognosis on life. Unsure if he’d see his first birthday, Austin accomplished more in his life than ever imagined.

Austin’s story is told by his Mother, Lori.

