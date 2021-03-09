WEBINAR: Investing In A Post-Covid World, Wednesday, March 31 at 6pm

Brought to you by Annex Wealth Management and Newsradio 620 WTMJ.

One year ago, the pandemic was taking hold. The work-from-home movement took hold. Millions were laid off. The stock market plunged. 401k’s were hammered. A year later, there are many signs of hope, but just like the economic shutdown, the recovery isn’t going to look like anything we’ve seen before.

As we recover, what will you do differently with your plan and your investments? Join Dave Spano from Annex Wealth Management on Wednesday, March 31st at 6pm for a special webinar: Investing In A Post-Covid World , hosted by Steve Scaffidi.

Dave and the team at Annex continually review market conditions and will discuss what to consider when it comes to investment and retirement planning as we all move forward through 2021 and beyond.

Sign up today by clicking here. This free webinar is open to all fans who are interested in what’s next in the markets and investing.