MILWAUKEE – TrueMan McGee was laid off from his sheet metal job and needed a change in his life. So he decided to follow his two main passions – health and cooking.

“I wanted to create and I always loved food and fitness, so I started a job as a personal trainer,” McGee said.

“While I was a personal trainer, I noticed people needed healthier options [to eat].”

And just like that, Funky Fresh Spring Rolls were born.

McGee says he was born and raised in Milwaukee and has always wanted to make the community around him a better place.

“Lifelong resident of Milwaukee. Born right in the 53206 zip code and always just wanted to see the community do better,” he said.

So when the option came up to operate his business out of Sherman Phoenix, he says it was a “no brainer.”

“I have a lot of childhood friends who are either locked up or no linger currently living from being in this environment. But what some people see as a bad environment, I see as an opportunity for change,” McGee said.

And business is doing well. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls just announced a deal with Palermo Villa Inc. to expand the production and availability of Funky Fresh frozen products.

