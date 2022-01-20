MILWAUKEE – Amy Clark wears a lot of different hats in her role with Molson Coors.

“My dad to day job is Senior Manager of Procurement,” Clark said. “So I handle travel, finance, legal and risk. So I’ve got quite a few categories under my belt.”

But it’s her volunteer work which gives here a sense of connection and purpose.

“I spend a lot of time with the Women’s Center of Waukesha,” Clark said. “Their mission has resonated with me for a long time.”

She wears a lot of different hats in her role there as well.

“…being an on call advocate, I got involved with their advancing advocate counsel… Being able to work with women within the Milwaukee community and within the Waukesha community has been an incredible opportunity and it’s been really rewarding for me just to be able to have an impact on women’s lives.”

The Milwaukee Business Journal will roll out their ’40 under 40′ honorees all week. You can find them here.