MILWAUKEE — Former Saturday Night Live standout and stand-up comedian Pete Davidson will come to Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater in early January as part of his latest comedy tour.

As announced on Tuesday morning, Davidson will perform on January 4, 2024 as part of a run of dates that will include shows in Maryland, Texas, Pennsylvania and Kentucky, culminating with his performance in Milwaukee.

Davidson is the next comedian to introduce a strict no-phones policy at his show. According to the Pabst Theatre Group’s announcement, attendees will be required to put phones, smart watches and electronic accessories in what they describe as ‘Yondr pouches’ — secure pouches that ensure phones will not be in use during the show.

Popularized by renowned stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle, this has become common practice for many stand-ups as a means of protecting their material while also keeping fans engaged in the content matter of the show instead of posting their experience on social media. As a result, anyone who breaks the rule will be kicked out.

Pete Davidson is coming off the introduction of his latest television show, ‘Bupkis,’ a comedic drama written by and starring Davidson based on his own life.

He spent eight years as a cast member on SNL (2014-2022) and has since starred in several movies including his semi-autobiographical dramedy “The King of Staten Island” (2020), Marmaduke (2022) and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023).

Ticket sales open on December 8, 2023. Click here for more information on ticket sales.

