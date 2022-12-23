By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors have reached a verdict at the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who is charged with shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.

The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for about a day and a half before reaching a decision, which will be announced Friday afternoon.

They will give verdicts on three felony counts brought against the 30-year-old Canadian rapper, who has pleaded not guilty: discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The counts could lead to up to 22 years in prison and deportation.

