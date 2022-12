HOUSTON (AP) — In a story published December 3, 2022, about an arrest in last month’s shooting death of the performer Takeoff, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Takeoff never released a solo record. He released the solo album “The Last Rocket” in 2018. A corrected version of the story is upcoming.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.