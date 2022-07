The numbers are in.

Summerfest 2022 attendance totaled 445,611 fans during the nine-day run.

That’s a 8.8% increase over 2021. The festival, for the second year in a row, moved to a weekend-only format.

During the last pre-pandemic event in 2019, Summerfest drew just over 718,000 people.

Summerfest blaming increased inflation rates, a busy summer for concerts and the loss of eight nationally known or headlining artists, including Justin Bieber, for the low attendance numbers.