WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published June 7, 2022, about the Texas school shooting, The Associated Press quoted actor Matthew McConaughey as saying that his wife Camila, sitting nearby in the White House briefing room, was holding a pair of sneakers worn by a girl who died in the attack. The shoes were similar, but they were not the girl’s sneakers.

