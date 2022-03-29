By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — An actor known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films was arrested after an incident at a Hawaii karaoke bar, where police say he yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Ezra Miller late Sunday took issue with people singing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad “Shallow,” at Margarita Village, a bar where mostly locals frequent in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island, Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said.

The song “aggravated him,” Quiocho said.

Miller, described in a news release as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont, has been the source of police calls in Hilo 10 times since March 7, Quiocho said, adding it’s not clear how long he’s been on the island.

They were minor incidents such as filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk area of a restaurant and arguing with people, Quiocho said.

“He’s an actor but he’s not like famous to me,” Quiocho said. “He’s not Ben Affleck, let’s put it that way.”

Miller was arrested shortly after midnight Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. He was released after paying $500 bail.

His agent and lawyers didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

