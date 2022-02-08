LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nominations for the the upcoming Academy Awards were announced Tuesday. The award show will be March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Several of the nominees shared reactions to the recognition.

“I knew I’d have so much more joy if we were both nominated. It’s like a storybook, like a fairy tale. It feels very special. I thought, it would be really cute if they did that. I felt like a grandma about it. I’m so much more overjoyed that I get to fully celebrate.” — Kirsten Dunst, nominated for best supporting actress for her role in “The Power of the Dog.” She earned the nomination along with her fiancé Jesse Plemons, who was nominated for best supporting actor for his role in the same film.

“I’m afraid I was up for it (the 5 a.m. announcements). I just decided to do it, and it was not a regretful decision, I’m really, really glad I did. It was a really nerve-wracking morning, and a rewarding one in the end.” — Andrew Garfield, nominated for best actor for his role in “tick, tick… BOOM!”

“I feel like I have dust that’s been on my back that finally is starting to become clean. I feel a bit lighter. This chip is off my shoulder and yes, it is a historic moment. It just really, it’ll be documented. Even after I leave this planet, it’ll still be documented in the history books. And so it’s truly a blessing.” — Troy Kotsur, best supporting actor nominee for “CODA.” He is the second deaf actor to receive an Oscar nomination.

“The reason why at the end of the day I’m really joyous about this celebration, especially with this Oscar nomination, is that my only intention with this film was to restore history,. Time plays such a big role in this whole journey from 1969 being sort of a pivotal year in our development to the fact that we get to watch so many artists right at the precipice of their greatness.” — Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, whose “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” is nominated for best documentary feature.

“It’s what you work for. You start off in preseason, put a good game plan together, you work hard the whole season, you hope to make it to the playoffs and then make it to the big dance. Now, we’re in the big dance. That feels like all the hard work is paying off. It’s a beautiful thing.” — director Reinaldo Marcus Green, whose film “King Richard” earned Oscar nominations for best picture, original screenplay, best actor, best supporting actress, film editing and original song.

“It’s really beyond special to have such a deeply personal story receive this recognition from the academy, I’m lucky and honored and grateful. It’s been an emotional and magical day for everyone involved.” — Kenneth Branagh, who earned a best director nomination for “Belfast.”

“We got almost a 50-50 split in our reviews, which, if you think about it, is kind of perfect for the times we live in. But the popular response has been really overwhelmingly positive. So, so, no, I didn’t expect anything but, but you know, the groundswell of support from the movie led me to believe that maybe we might get something. So it was definitely a great morning.” — Adam McKay, whose film “Don’t Look Up” received a nomination for best picture.

