NEW YORK (AP) — More than 200 musical artists will perform next month as part of an online fundraiser for the environment that will be shown on YouTube.

Black Pumas, Jack Johnson, Ben Harper, the Lumineers, Cat Stevens, Rhiannon Giddens, Taj Mahal and Rosanne Cash are among the musicians that have signed on for “Peace Through Music: A Global Event for the Environment,” organizers said on Tuesday.

The organization Playing for Change is putting on the event in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund. The concert will be shown on Playing for Change’s YouTube channel on Dec. 15 starting at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Designed to promote environmental sustainability, the event will raise money for organizations like Conservation International, American Rivers and the World Wildlife Fund.

The concert is a sequel of sorts to a 2020 event that raised more than $1 million for social justice causes.

Other participating artists include Keb’ Mo’, Mickey Hart, Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Sara Bareilles, Slash, the Pocket Queen and Giovanni Hidalgo. More participants will be announced.

