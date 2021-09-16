Have you liked the new weekend format Summerfest introduced this year?

Well get used to it because it’s officially back for 2022.

In a press release, Summerfest announced that the 2022 festival will take place June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9, over three weekends, Thursday through Saturday, from Noon-Midnight.

More details on the lineup will be forthcoming in the months ahead.

And you can get a free ticket for next year this weekend!

To thank fans for their support during the festival’s unique September run, Summerfest has extended the hours for FREE admission during Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday, September 18 to Noon-7:00 p.m.

In addition, the first 30,000 fans to enter through any gate during Fan Appreciation Day, will receive a ticket valid for admission to Summerfest 2022.

For more information, head to Summerfest.com.