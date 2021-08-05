The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off today!

Check out some of the Opening Day highlights below:

NEW FOR 2021

Operating Hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Final Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Cashless at parking and admission. Cash will still be accepted throughout the Fair Park. This is for parking and admission ONLY.

WELLS FARGO $2 DAY benefiting Hunger Task Force

Admission Promotion – $2 admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a donation of at least two cans of pears or peaches, or a cash donation at any Fair Admission Entrance.

– $2 admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a donation of at least two cans of pears or peaches, or a cash donation at any Fair Admission Entrance. New in 2021 – Donate online in lieu of bringing a food donation and receive an emailed coupon code for a $2 admission. A minimum $10 donation is required per pair of tickets.

– Donate online in lieu of bringing a food donation and receive an emailed coupon code for a $2 admission. A minimum $10 donation is required per pair of tickets. Visit Central Park to sit on the Hunger Task Force Farm tractor for a picture, enjoy live music, and free samples.

AGRICULTURE HIGHLIGHTS

Junior Dairy Cattle Showmanship in Case IH Coliseum at 8 a.m.

Champions Challenge – 4-H Drill Team in Case IH Coliseum at 3 p.m.

Champions Challenge – Gymkhana in Case IH Coliseum at 6 p.m.

ENTERTAINMENT HIGHLIGHTS

State Fair Main Stage Skillet with Colton Dixon and Ledger at 7:30 p.m.

Bank Five Nine Amphitheater with nightly entertainment presented by Leinenkugel’s Resurrection – A Journey Tribute at 8:00 p.m.



OTHER FAIR FUN HIGHLIGHTS

Sea Lion Splash, presented by Renewal by Andersen Sea lions perform handstands and do tricks during daily shows at Noon, 2, 4, & 6 p.m.

Saz’s Racing Pigs, presented by Milwaukee Admirals Race times are as follows: 11:15 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, & 7:30 p.m.

Milking Parlor, Courtesy of the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board Cow milking demonstrations four times daily at 11:30 a.m., 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Goat milking demonstrations Noon, 2 and 4 p.m.



For more on the Wisconsin State Fair, click here.

CEO Kathleen O’Leary also joined Wisconsin’s Morning News for today’s State Fair Scoop. Listen in the player below.