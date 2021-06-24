The Wisconsin State Fair will operate with limited hours this summer.

In a press release, they state that, “Due to a number of factors, including increased sanitization protocols that require additional time, as well as the labor shortage currently facing many businesses and organizations, operating hours for the 2021 State Fair will be adjusted. The Fair will open at 11:00 a.m. daily and will close each night at 11:00 p.m., with the exception of the final Sunday, when the Fair will close at 10:00 p.m.”

Parking in State Fair Park lots will open at 10:30 a.m. daily, and agriculture and competitive exhibit competitions and shows that were scheduled prior to 11 a.m. will continue to take place.

All food vendors, shopping, buildings and SpinCity will be open at 11 a.m.

In addition, parking and admissions will be a cashless experience for Fairgoers in 2021.

“Our mission as we plan for the 170th Wisconsin State Fair is to maintain our beloved traditions and commitment to affordability while keeping health and safety top of mind,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “While there are some changes this year, our staff is working hard to bring you the State Fair you have known and loved for generations.”

The 2021 Wisconsin State Fair will take place August 5th to 15th.

Visit WiStateFair.com for more information.