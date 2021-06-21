We already know the main headliners, but now Summerfest is announcing all side stage acts as well!

UScellular Connection Stage

September 2

Kurtis Blow @ 4:00 p.m.

T-Pain @ 10:00 p.m.

September 3

Reyna Roberts @ 8:00 p.m.

Chris Janson @ 10:00 p.m.

September 4

Blanco Brown @ 4:00 p.m.

Chayce Beckham @ 6:00 p.m.

Yung Bleu @ 10:00 p.m.

September 9

George Thorogood & The Destroyers @ 10:00 p.m

September 10

Maddie & Tae @ 4:00 p.m.

Tyler Farr @ 6:00 p.m.

Nelly @ 10:00 p.m.

September 11

Nikhil Korula Band @ 6:00 p.m.

Koch Marshall Trio @ 8:00 p.m.

ZZ Top @ 10:00 p.m.

September 16

Thompson Square @ 6:00 p.m.

Jimmie Allen @ 8:00 p.m.

Jordan Davis @ 10:00 p.m.

September 17

Jake Owen @ 10:00 p.m.

September 18

Poi Dog Pondering @ 4:00 p.m.

Turkuaz featuring Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew @ 10:00 p.m.

Generac Power Stage

September 2

KennyHoopla @ 4:00 p.m.

Cold War Kids @ 10:00 p.m.

September 3

Better Than Ezra @ 4:00 p.m.

TBA @ 10:00 p.m.

September 4

TBA @ 4:00 p.m.

Rise Against @ 10:00 p.m.

September 9

DJ Jazzy Jeff @ 4:00 p.m.

Alexander 23 @ 8:00 p.m.

Quinn XCII @ 10:00 p.m.

September 10

JAHMED @ 8:00 p.m.

G-Eazy @ 10:00 p.m.

September 11

Iration @ 4:00 p.m.

311 @ 10:00 p.m.

September 16

Masked Wolf @ 4:00 p.m.

Diplo @ 10:00 p.m.

September 17

Run the Jewels @ 10:00 p.m.

September 18

TBA @ 4:00 p.m.

Thurston Moore @ 8:00 p.m.

Pixies @ 10:00 p.m.

Klements Sausage & Beer Garden

September 2

Barb Stephan and Peter Mac @ 12:00 p.m.

Frogwater @ 2:00 p.m.

Spike and April @ 5:00 p.m.

Robin Pluer and the R & B Coquettes @ 7:00 p.m.

September 3

Annie B & Jahmes @ 12:00 p.m.

Funky Chemist @ 2:00 p.m.

Pete Nuemer @ 5:00 p.m.

Brian Dale Band @ 7:00 p.m.

September 4

MC Smith & John Minard @ 12:00 p.m.

Cache Milwaukee @ 2:00 p.m.

Harmonious Wail @ 5:00 p.m.

Senri Oe @ 7:00 p.m.

September 9

Jon Rouse @ 12:00 p.m.

Sam McClain @ 2:00 p.m.

Pangaea @ 5:00 p.m.

Vivo @ 7:00 p.m.

September 10

TBA @ 12:00 p.m.

Boney Fingers @ 2:00 p.m.

Wade Fernandez @ 5:00 p.m.

Wait for Morning @ 7:00 p.m.

September 11

Jim Olschmidt/Steve Cohen Duo @ 12:00 p.m.

Big Al Dorn @ 2:00 p.m.

Mighty Ms. Erica and the Sound Production @ 5:00 p.m.

Johnny Burgin @ 7:00 p.m.

September 16

TBA @ 12:00 p.m.

Stephen Hull Band @ 2:00 p.m.

Mrs. Fun @ 5:00 p.m.

The Group @ 7:00 p.m.

September 17

Gene Gruber @ 12:00 p.m.

Jackie Brown @ 2:00 p.m.

Lil Rev and Jim Eannelli @ 5:00 p.m.

Eric Barbieri & The Rockin’ Kraken @ 7:00 p.m.

September 18 Oktoberfest Celebration

Jon Dietz & The Twin Lakes Trio @ 12:00 p.m.

Bryan O’Donnell Band @ 3:30 p.m.

Steve Meisner Polka Band @ 7:00 p.m.

Uline Warehouse Stage

September 2

Robert Randolph and the Family Band @ 4:00 p.m.

Steepwater Band @ 6:00 p.m.

Blackberry Smoke @ 10:00 p.m.

September 3

North Coast Orchestra @ 4:00 p.m.

Night Ranger @ 6:00 p.m.

Phil Vassar @ 8:00 p.m.

TBA @ 10:00 p.m.

September 4

Shinyribs @ 6:00 p.m.

Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe @ 10:00 p.m.

September 9

HOTEL CALIFORNIA / A Salute to the Eagles @ 4:00 p.m.

Greensky Bluegrass @ 10:00 p.m.

September 10

Jesse McCartney @ 4:00 p.m.

Lindsey Stirling @ 10:00 p.m.

September 11

Filter @ 4:00 p.m.

Living Colour @ 6:00 p.m.

Hinder @ 8:00 p.m.

Buckcherry @ 10:00 p.m.

September 16

Spin Doctors @ 4:00 p.m.

Dirty Heads @ 10:00 p.m.

September 17

Mother Mother @ 4:00 p.m.

Dead Sara @ 8:00 p.m.

The Struts @ 10:00 p.m.

September 18

Paul Cebar @ 2:00 p.m.

Galactic @ 4:00 p.m.

TBA @ 10:00 p.m.

JoJo’s Martini Lounge

September 2

Alyssia Dominquez @ 1:00 p.m.

Stetsin & Lace @ 4:00 p.m.

The Cougars @ 8:00 p.m.

September 3

Scott Meissner @ 1:00 p.m.

The Playlist @ 4:00 p.m.

The Love Monkeys @ 8:00 p.m.

September 4

Rudy & Vee @ 1:00 p.m.

Crossfire @ 4:00 p.m.

The Toys @ 8:00 p.m.

September 9

Eric Diamond as Neil Diamond @ 1:00 p.m.

Driftwood @ 4:00 p.m.

Eddie Butts Band @ 8:00 p.m.

September 10

Downtown Harrison @ 1:00 p.m.

Breaking Cadence @ 4:00 p.m.

Totally Neon @ 8:00 p.m.

September 11

Jake Warne @ 1:00 p.m.

Marcel Guyton @ 4:00 p.m.

Rhythm Kings @ 8:00 p.m.

September 16

Downtown Harrison @1:00 p.m.

Dirty Boogie @ 4:00 p.m.

76 Juliet @ 8:00 p.m.

September 17

Jon Van Theil – Voice of Elvis @ 1:00 p.m.

Panic Station @ 4:00 p.m.

Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns @ 8:00 p.m

September 18

Mission Accomplished @ 1:00 p.m.

Katie Mack & The Moan @ 4:00 p.m.

Cheap Shots @ 8:00 p.m.

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

September 2

KIX @ 8:00 p.m.

Queensrÿche @ 10:00 p.m.

September 3

Bow Wow Wow’s Annabella @ 4:00 p.m.

Men Without Hats @ 6:00 p.m.

Berlin @ 8:00 p.m.

Modern English @ 10:00 p.m.

September 4

Willy Porter @ 4:00 p.m.

TBA @ 10:00 p.m.

September 9

Third World @ 4:00 p.m.

J. Torres @ 8:00 p.m.

El Gran Combo @ 10:00 p.m.

September 10

Spoof Fest @ 12:00 p.m.

Spoof Fest @ 6:00 p.m.

O.A.R. @ 10:00 p.m.

September 11

Toad The Wet Sprocket @ 4:00 p.m.

The Gufs @ 6:00 p.m.

TBA @ 10:00 p.m.

September 16

The Grass Roots @ 12:00 p.m.

GGOOLLDD @ 4:00 p.m.

Fitz and the Tantrums @ 10:00 p.m.

September 17

Candlebox @ 4:00 p.m.

Psychedelic Furs @ 10:00 p.m.

September 18

CAM @ 4:00 p.m.

Dillon Carmichael @ 8:00 p.m.

Scotty McCreery @ 10:00 p.m

The 53rd edition of the festival will take place September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2021.

For much more, head to Summerfest.com.