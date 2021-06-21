We already know the main headliners, but now Summerfest is announcing all side stage acts as well!
UScellular Connection Stage
September 2
Kurtis Blow @ 4:00 p.m.
T-Pain @ 10:00 p.m.
September 3
Reyna Roberts @ 8:00 p.m.
Chris Janson @ 10:00 p.m.
September 4
Blanco Brown @ 4:00 p.m.
Chayce Beckham @ 6:00 p.m.
Yung Bleu @ 10:00 p.m.
September 9
George Thorogood & The Destroyers @ 10:00 p.m
September 10
Maddie & Tae @ 4:00 p.m.
Tyler Farr @ 6:00 p.m.
Nelly @ 10:00 p.m.
September 11
Nikhil Korula Band @ 6:00 p.m.
Koch Marshall Trio @ 8:00 p.m.
ZZ Top @ 10:00 p.m.
September 16
Thompson Square @ 6:00 p.m.
Jimmie Allen @ 8:00 p.m.
Jordan Davis @ 10:00 p.m.
September 17
Jake Owen @ 10:00 p.m.
September 18
Poi Dog Pondering @ 4:00 p.m.
Turkuaz featuring Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew @ 10:00 p.m.
Generac Power Stage
September 2
KennyHoopla @ 4:00 p.m.
Cold War Kids @ 10:00 p.m.
September 3
Better Than Ezra @ 4:00 p.m.
TBA @ 10:00 p.m.
September 4
TBA @ 4:00 p.m.
Rise Against @ 10:00 p.m.
September 9
DJ Jazzy Jeff @ 4:00 p.m.
Alexander 23 @ 8:00 p.m.
Quinn XCII @ 10:00 p.m.
September 10
JAHMED @ 8:00 p.m.
G-Eazy @ 10:00 p.m.
September 11
Iration @ 4:00 p.m.
311 @ 10:00 p.m.
September 16
Masked Wolf @ 4:00 p.m.
Diplo @ 10:00 p.m.
September 17
Run the Jewels @ 10:00 p.m.
September 18
TBA @ 4:00 p.m.
Thurston Moore @ 8:00 p.m.
Pixies @ 10:00 p.m.
Klements Sausage & Beer Garden
September 2
Barb Stephan and Peter Mac @ 12:00 p.m.
Frogwater @ 2:00 p.m.
Spike and April @ 5:00 p.m.
Robin Pluer and the R & B Coquettes @ 7:00 p.m.
September 3
Annie B & Jahmes @ 12:00 p.m.
Funky Chemist @ 2:00 p.m.
Pete Nuemer @ 5:00 p.m.
Brian Dale Band @ 7:00 p.m.
September 4
MC Smith & John Minard @ 12:00 p.m.
Cache Milwaukee @ 2:00 p.m.
Harmonious Wail @ 5:00 p.m.
Senri Oe @ 7:00 p.m.
September 9
Jon Rouse @ 12:00 p.m.
Sam McClain @ 2:00 p.m.
Pangaea @ 5:00 p.m.
Vivo @ 7:00 p.m.
September 10
TBA @ 12:00 p.m.
Boney Fingers @ 2:00 p.m.
Wade Fernandez @ 5:00 p.m.
Wait for Morning @ 7:00 p.m.
September 11
Jim Olschmidt/Steve Cohen Duo @ 12:00 p.m.
Big Al Dorn @ 2:00 p.m.
Mighty Ms. Erica and the Sound Production @ 5:00 p.m.
Johnny Burgin @ 7:00 p.m.
September 16
TBA @ 12:00 p.m.
Stephen Hull Band @ 2:00 p.m.
Mrs. Fun @ 5:00 p.m.
The Group @ 7:00 p.m.
September 17
Gene Gruber @ 12:00 p.m.
Jackie Brown @ 2:00 p.m.
Lil Rev and Jim Eannelli @ 5:00 p.m.
Eric Barbieri & The Rockin’ Kraken @ 7:00 p.m.
September 18 Oktoberfest Celebration
Jon Dietz & The Twin Lakes Trio @ 12:00 p.m.
Bryan O’Donnell Band @ 3:30 p.m.
Steve Meisner Polka Band @ 7:00 p.m.
Uline Warehouse Stage
September 2
Robert Randolph and the Family Band @ 4:00 p.m.
Steepwater Band @ 6:00 p.m.
Blackberry Smoke @ 10:00 p.m.
September 3
North Coast Orchestra @ 4:00 p.m.
Night Ranger @ 6:00 p.m.
Phil Vassar @ 8:00 p.m.
TBA @ 10:00 p.m.
September 4
Shinyribs @ 6:00 p.m.
Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe @ 10:00 p.m.
September 9
HOTEL CALIFORNIA / A Salute to the Eagles @ 4:00 p.m.
Greensky Bluegrass @ 10:00 p.m.
September 10
Jesse McCartney @ 4:00 p.m.
Lindsey Stirling @ 10:00 p.m.
September 11
Filter @ 4:00 p.m.
Living Colour @ 6:00 p.m.
Hinder @ 8:00 p.m.
Buckcherry @ 10:00 p.m.
September 16
Spin Doctors @ 4:00 p.m.
Dirty Heads @ 10:00 p.m.
September 17
Mother Mother @ 4:00 p.m.
Dead Sara @ 8:00 p.m.
The Struts @ 10:00 p.m.
September 18
Paul Cebar @ 2:00 p.m.
Galactic @ 4:00 p.m.
TBA @ 10:00 p.m.
JoJo’s Martini Lounge
September 2
Alyssia Dominquez @ 1:00 p.m.
Stetsin & Lace @ 4:00 p.m.
The Cougars @ 8:00 p.m.
September 3
Scott Meissner @ 1:00 p.m.
The Playlist @ 4:00 p.m.
The Love Monkeys @ 8:00 p.m.
September 4
Rudy & Vee @ 1:00 p.m.
Crossfire @ 4:00 p.m.
The Toys @ 8:00 p.m.
September 9
Eric Diamond as Neil Diamond @ 1:00 p.m.
Driftwood @ 4:00 p.m.
Eddie Butts Band @ 8:00 p.m.
September 10
Downtown Harrison @ 1:00 p.m.
Breaking Cadence @ 4:00 p.m.
Totally Neon @ 8:00 p.m.
September 11
Jake Warne @ 1:00 p.m.
Marcel Guyton @ 4:00 p.m.
Rhythm Kings @ 8:00 p.m.
September 16
Downtown Harrison @1:00 p.m.
Dirty Boogie @ 4:00 p.m.
76 Juliet @ 8:00 p.m.
September 17
Jon Van Theil – Voice of Elvis @ 1:00 p.m.
Panic Station @ 4:00 p.m.
Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns @ 8:00 p.m
September 18
Mission Accomplished @ 1:00 p.m.
Katie Mack & The Moan @ 4:00 p.m.
Cheap Shots @ 8:00 p.m.
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
September 2
KIX @ 8:00 p.m.
Queensrÿche @ 10:00 p.m.
September 3
Bow Wow Wow’s Annabella @ 4:00 p.m.
Men Without Hats @ 6:00 p.m.
Berlin @ 8:00 p.m.
Modern English @ 10:00 p.m.
September 4
Willy Porter @ 4:00 p.m.
TBA @ 10:00 p.m.
September 9
Third World @ 4:00 p.m.
J. Torres @ 8:00 p.m.
El Gran Combo @ 10:00 p.m.
September 10
Spoof Fest @ 12:00 p.m.
Spoof Fest @ 6:00 p.m.
O.A.R. @ 10:00 p.m.
September 11
Toad The Wet Sprocket @ 4:00 p.m.
The Gufs @ 6:00 p.m.
TBA @ 10:00 p.m.
September 16
The Grass Roots @ 12:00 p.m.
GGOOLLDD @ 4:00 p.m.
Fitz and the Tantrums @ 10:00 p.m.
September 17
Candlebox @ 4:00 p.m.
Psychedelic Furs @ 10:00 p.m.
September 18
CAM @ 4:00 p.m.
Dillon Carmichael @ 8:00 p.m.
Scotty McCreery @ 10:00 p.m
The 53rd edition of the festival will take place September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2021.
For much more, head to Summerfest.com.