MILWAUKEE: A full freeway closure is ongoing on I43 northbound near Sheboygan due to a delayed recovery.

Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 42 north just past the Pidgeon River. An alternate route will be to take 42 north into Manitowoc County to County Highway XX, where you can head east and re-enter the freeway from there.

Additionally, a separate connector ramp closure is ongoing from I94 west to Highway 175 in the Stadium Interchange due to a crash.