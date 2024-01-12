MILWAUKEE — Though it won’t be an easy travel day, there’s still a good chance you’ll get where you need to go if you plan to travel through Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) through Friday’s winter storm, airport officials confirmed to WTMJ.

WTMJ’s Adam Roberts spoke with MKE Airport Director of Public Affairs & Marketing Harold Mester, who told him the airport will remain open despite reports of runway closures on Friday morning. His recommendation? Check your flight info consistently and be prepared to make alternate travel plans if necessary.

MKE officials turned to social media, clearing this up as multiple outlets inaccurately reported that the airport was closed because of the snowstorm.

“While we do have some delays and cancelations, other flights are landing and taking off,” the airport’s social media accounts stated. “MKE is OPEN and will remain open during this winter storm, with the exception of brief closures to clean the active runway.”

WTMJ’s Sandy Maxx visited the airport to get a better understanding of the situation there this morning. She confirmed that roads leading into the airport were successfully plowed and that she had no trouble getting into the 30-minute cell phone lot, where travelers connect with family, friends and others.

Meanwhile, a ground delay at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) has forced the cancellation of more than 650 flights, according to ABC News.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

