WAUKESHA — Westbound lanes of I-94 are closed from County SS due to a crash that left a semi-truck tipped over in the roadway. There is currently no timeframe for how long it will take to clear the way.

Seeking an alternate route? This advice was distributed by WisDOT officials shortly after 2:30 p.m. CST: “Westbound traffic is being diverted at the off-ramp to County SS and back onto I-94 Westbound from the County SS on-ramp.”

Local police, paramedics and repair crews are on the scene working to clear the issue. If you’re having trouble with your commute this afternoon, tune into 620 WTMJ, where our resident Traffic Anchor Debbie Lazaga will be providing updates throughout Wisconsin’s Afternoon News.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation will have its hands full today with slick road conditions across Southeast Wisconsin due to snow conditions. A winter storm warning is in effect for much of the region with the possibility for its severity to increase through the evening.