MILWAUKEE – A high-ranking Milwaukee County political post will soon have its third new face since 1969.

Long-time Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisolm will not be seeking re-election.

“The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office remains steadfastly committed to its mission: to carry out the work of justice without fear or favor,” said Chisholm in a statement Friday. “We have vigorously prosecuted crimes of violence, abuse, and corruption, while uniting community stakeholders around a nationally recognized public health and community partnership approach to violence prevention. I am honored to have served our community by pursuing justice alongside the finest prosecutors, investigators, victim/witness advocates, and clerical specialists in our profession.”

Chisolm was first elected to the post in 2007, replacing E. Michael McCann.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is also reporting Chisholm’s top deputy, Kent Lovern, is expected to run for the office. A primary for the position would on August 13th.

This is a breaking news story; more details will be shared as they become available.